Penn State in Top 8 of 2024 4-star cornerback

The 2024 recruiting class for Penn State is shaping up to be one of their best recruiting classes in the history of the program.

With 17 commitments from players in their class, Penn State is currently ranked 6th in 247Sports’ recruiting team rankings. They rank third in the Big Ten trailing Michigan and Ohio State who are ranked second and fourth respectively.

Even with the success that has come so far in the 2024 recruiting cycle, James Franklin and his staff are not done trying to add talent. Crystal Balls are predicting that Penn State will land a four-star safety and four-star edge rusher.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Nittany Lions have been included in the top eight of a highly touted cornerback.

Jameer Grimsley is a four-star cornerback from Tampa, Florida who recently announced his top eight schools. He is listed as 6’2″ 185 pounds.

The other seven schools on his list include Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina and North Carolina.

🚨Top Eight 🚨 Three 🌟 Jameer Grimsley narrows things down to eight schools The Finalists: Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina and Florida State Grimsley has OV’s set to North Carolina, Penn St, Florida St, Alabama, Michigan pic.twitter.com/o3fuzUulEh — Rivals (@Rivals) June 1, 2023

Florida has a been a recruiting pipeline for Penn State under coach Franklin, which could help land the touted cornerback. According to On3’s industry rankings, Grimsley is ranked as a top 200 player in the class of 2024 and the number 22 cornerback in the country.

Advertisement

There are currently three cornerbacks committed to Penn State in the 2024 class already, but Grimsley is still a priority for the coaching staff to try and land.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State facing an uphill battle at the moment with the third best odds to land the four-star. The Nittany Lions sit at a 14.8% chance, while Florida State are the leaders to land Grimsley with a 19.7% chance.

Back in March, Grimsley told Ryan Snyder of BlueWhiteIllustrated, “I like coach Franklin a lot. He’s very passionate. He’s real; he’s authentic. You know he’s not lying about the stuff he says. He said flat out, sometimes it’s going to be hard, but I want to tell you the truth during this process. He’s just very honest and upfront, and he’s passionate about his players. He’s there for his guys.”

Grimsley has an official visit schedule to Penn State on June 9th.

Advertisement

More Recruiting!

Crystal ball pick favors Penn State for 2024 four-star edge rusher Crystal Ball predicts Penn State will land another 2024 safety Penn State adds 2024 4-star safety Dejuan Lane Penn State's busy recruiting weekend nets edge rusher Xavier Gilliam Penn State adds another OL in the 2024 class

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire