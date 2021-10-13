Penn State recruiting: Drew Allar offers hope for future QB depth

Penn State is coming off an unfortunate loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road. We saw quite a few injuries throughout the game from the Nittany Lions as well.

As we head into the bye week, let’s take a closer look at a few future Nittany Lions and provide some updates on their current season.

The first one is Drew Allar. He has been talked about in these updates for a few weeks now because he continues rack up numbers consistently every week. Through seven games, Allar has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Not only has he been a passing machine, he has also been extremely productive in the ground game, recording 296 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The future is looking bright for Penn State with the #1 QB in the 2022 Class, Drew Allar, coming next year 🦁#WeAre @AllarDrew pic.twitter.com/qkBeiJOiC2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 7, 2021

The next player to highlight was a huge get over the summer for Penn State in Dani Dennis-Sutton. The four-star defensive lineman brings a lot of versatility to the table, having played both defensive end and defensive tackle throughout his high school career.

The last player to discuss is four-star running back in Nicholas Singleton. Penn State currently has solid depth in their running back room and it is only going up from there. In his latest win, Singleton ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Seeing this should put a smile on many fans’ faces with their current run game struggling.

Penn State has a bright future ahead of them. Seeing Allar being talked about consistently every week along with other future Nittany Lions continuing to shine for their respective teams, this team has a lot to look forward to.

