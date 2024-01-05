Penn State RB Trey Potts declares for 2024 NFL draft

Penn State’s running game will be losing one key veteran in 2024. Trey Potts who spent one season in Happy Valley, has announced he will be passing on his remaining eligibility at the college level and enter the 2024 NFL draft pool.

“I am excited to announce my decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” Potts said in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Thursday evening. “The lessons learned, the challenges overcome, and the memories created have prepared me for my next chapter.”

Potts carried the football 25 times for 155 yards with 2 touchdowns in his one season for Penn State. Potts was a third option behind the duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen despite his experience as a veteran Big Ten running back.

Potts transferred to Penn State from Minnesota, where he rushed for 1,195 yards with 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Gophers.

Potts could have returned for one more season to take advantage of a sixth year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA as a result of being impacted during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Potts will wrap up his college football career with 1,350 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns and 114 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

