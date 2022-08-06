Penn State radio voice Steve Jones says Penn State knows it has great opportunity

After back-to-back seasons floating at .500, Penn State is hoping to restore the roar in 2022. The Nittany Lions bring back a roster that appears to have talent and potential with returning players and incoming freshmen that makes for a solid foundation for a team that can rack up some wins in the fall, but the tone of the season is one that suggests Penn State is embracing the challenge of proving themselves once again.

During Big Ten media days, head coach James Franklin noted he was not going to spend much time hyping up individuals and positions. Instead, he wants the players to go out and let their play do the talking to him. And listening to some comments from the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones, it appears that message is carrying over to the players in fall camp.

“Business like, confident, and I think a team that is very quietly saying they’re going to prove themselves,” Jones said during the live stream of Penn State’s media day coverage when asked for his take on the tone of the first week of Penn State’s fall camp. Penn State opened fall camp at the beginning of the week in preparing for the season opener at Purdue on Thursday, September 1.

Related

2022 Penn State Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

“They have great opportunities, they know it,” Jones said. “But they’re the ones that have to make the opportunities pay off.”

What helped Penn State come in with that mindset is having a mixture of returning players who have experienced success and gone through the tough moments of the past couple of seasons and new players looking to help build a winner once again in Happy Valley.

“That’s why there’s energy out there,” Jones later said when asked about many of the new faces coming into the program, either through the transfer portal or through recruiting.

List

Everything James Franklin said at Penn State football media day

Related

247Sports ranking of toughest September schedules includes Penn State Report: Big Ten cooling on potential expansion Penn State commit London Montgomery: I'm the baddest running back in the state Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS teams for 2022. Where is Penn State?

Story continues

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire