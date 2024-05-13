Penn State getting visit from five-star LB ahead of commitment date

There is a lot of work left to do for Penn State in their class of 2025.

After starting off being ranked in the Top 10 during early rankings, they now sit 17th in On3’s latest update.

One thing that would go a long way to boosting their overall profile is landing one of the best players still available in the class.

They have that opportunity with linebacker Zayden Walker set to visit Happy Valley this summer as he will announce his commitment after taking his scheduled official visits.

The Georgia native is rated as a five-star and the No. 9 overall player according to 247Sports.

His official commitment date is July 5.

Walker has set that date as a way to go on his official visits and have time to come back home and think about his decision before ultimately announcing which college he’ll play for going forward.

Greg Pickel of On3 shares that these visits are going to be a major deciding factor in where he commits. He is searching for strong relationships and a program that allows him to play and develops him. The good news is he’s a fan of new defensive coordinator Tom Allen. The bad news is Walker already hinted that Georgia and South Carolina have an edge over the Nittany Lions (subscription required).

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine reflects that as Georgia are huge favorites to land him with a 74.1% chance.

But, with the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker taking his official visit to Penn State starting June 7, there is still a chance they can land the five-star.

Walker said he’s never been to Happy Valley before but has liked the way he’s been recruited and is looking forward to seeing what campus has to offer.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire