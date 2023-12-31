Penn State gets hammered by Ole Miss as Big Ten bowl woes continue

Friday night, Ohio State scored only three points in a high-profile Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri. Saturday afternoon, another prominent Big Ten football program stumbled. Penn State allowed 38 points to Ole Miss and lost to the Rebels by 13 in the Peach Bowl.

Nittany Lions Wire has more:

“Both teams scored twice in the second quarter with Penn State scoring a pair of touchdowns with a touchdown pass from Beau Pribula to Nick Singleton and a Drew Allar pass to Theo Johnson. But the half ended with Penn State trailing by a score of 20-17 after giving up 340 yards of offense to the Rebels. And of the 115 passing yards Allar had at the half, 75 of them came on one play at the end of the first quarter when Tyler Warren caught a pass and ran for a big gain.”

It got worse — much worse — for Penn State after halftime. What had been a close game was busted open by Ole Miss. The game ended without drama in Atlanta, and another top Big Ten program took it on the chin.

USC is entering a Big Ten which is not exactly putting its best foot forward. We’re going to have a full offseason exploring just how strong the Big Ten is … or isn’t.

