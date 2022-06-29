Penn State football’s top 10 NIL player values in 2022

The entire college football landscape has been changed by name, image, and likeness opportunities finally being granted to all student-athletes. While some of the NIL stories surfacing around the country have certainly raised some valid questions about the future of the sport and how the NCAA handled, or mishandled, the entire situation, the bridge to this new era of college sports has officially been crossed and there may be no turning back.

A number of Penn State student-athletes have already taken advantage of the NIL possibilities they have had presented to them, including national champion wrestler Roman Bravo-Young. But how much is each football player’s NIL value entering the 2022 season?

That is where On3 comes in handy. In addition to covering recruiting in the traditional sense, On3 specializes in monitoring NIL values for players around the country. These values can change at any point in time, but here are the top 10 NIL values for Penn State players currently on the roster or committed in the Class of 2023 heading into the 2022 season.

Noticeably absent from this current snapshot of NIL values is freshman running back Nick Singleton, who already has his first NIL deal in place. But it may be safe to imagine Singleton will pop up on this list once he gets rolling.

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On3 NIL value: $549,000

Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

On3 NIL value: $279,000

(Transfer from Western Kentucky)

Alex Birchmeier, Offensive Line

On3 NIL value: $192,000

Class of 2023 commit

Parker Washington, Wide Receiver

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL value: $186,000

J'ven Williams, Offensive Line

On3 NIL value: $139,000

Class of 2023 commit

Chop Robinson, Defensive End

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

On3 NIL value: $135,000

(Transfer from Maryland)

Tomarrion Parker, Defensive End

On3 NIL value: $123,000

Class of 2023 commit

Cristian Driver, Cornerback

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL value: $120,000

Story continues

Sean Clifford, Quarterback

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

On3 NIL value: $115,000

Drew Allar, Quarterback

Syndication: York Daily Record

On3 NIL value: $101,000

