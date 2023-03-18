Penn State extends offer to rising 2025 receiver

Penn State is looking to make some early movement on the Class of 2025, a full year out from that recruiting cycle taking the total spotlight. And it seems Penn State made sure one receiver on the radar left a visit to State College with an offer in hand.

Elijah Dotson, from Detroit, Michigan, announced, via Twitter, he has received a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions. While not the first power conference offer on the table for Dotson, it is the first Big Ten offer to come his way.

The 6′-2″, 175-pound receiver from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School, who has no relation to former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. No other recruiting rankings from the other recruiting services have been shared at this time, but he is clearly on a path to receiving more recruiting hype moving forward.

Penn State’s Class of 2025 has one commitment on the board with offensive tackle Jaelyn Matthews from New Jersey.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire