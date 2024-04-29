Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs signs with Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Last season Jacobs appeared in 13 games with 49 total tackles (31 solo).

“The Chiefs are getting an incredibly talented & hard-working teammate,” said Penn State football head coach James Franklin. “We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. You’ve competed & worked hard for this opportunity. I will always be here for you & your family!”

Jacobs has played with Penn State since 2020, playing in 45 career games with the Nittany Lions. The Glen Burnie, Maryland posted 171 career tackles (105 solo), two interceptions and five passes defended.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a great one in Curtis Jacobs,” said Penn State football defensive analyst Dan Connor. “He has been so instrumental in our defensive success here. I have really enjoyed watching him grow as a player during my two years around this program. He brings unique quickness and athleticism at the linebacker position which will make him fun to watch at the next level. I’m proud of Curtis and I wish hi the best with the Chiefs.”

Jacobs earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions by the coaches in 2022 and the media in 2021 and 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.