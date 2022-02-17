Penn State confirms Blue-White Game details

Penn State fans can now start planning for the spring, because Penn State officially confirmed the details for this year’s Blue White Game in Beaver Stadium. And, as long as things continue to go as planned, this will be another return to normalcy for the spring football festivities.

Penn State’s conclusion to the spring practice schedule will be the annual Blue White Game, scheduled for Saturday, April 23. The spring game will commence at 2:00 p.m. ET and admission will be free to all fns. Parking, however, will not be free.

And for anyone who won’t be able to attend the spring game in person in Happy Vallery, you can still catch all of the cation form home. The Blue White Game will air live on Big Ten Network.

Barring any unforseen changes, this Blue-White Game will be more familiar in how it is setup and organized for fans. The spring game was cancled along wiht every spring football practice in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Last year saw a limited number of fans returning for an open spring practice in Beaver Stadium. Penn State added a second live practice that was open to fans before officially wrapping up spring practices.

This yera’s event, at least for now, will be back to business as normal after Penn State was able to open the doors to a packed house in Beaver Stadium for the 2021 season.

