Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula might see his role grow

Sep. 27—Penn State football coach James Franklin hinted that second-team quarterback Beau Pribula's role might grow the rest of the season.

Pribula has played in all four games, but after the Nittany Lions have decided the outcome. He's completed 5-of-12 passes for 45 yards and one touchdown and has carried 28 times for 166 yards (5.9 average) and two touchdowns.

"Right now he's being used primarily as a runner," Franklin said this week, "but we feel like we can run the whole offense with him."

He suggested that Pribula, the former Central York star, might be used earlier in games with the outcome on the line.

"There's obviously a place for getting him in situationally throughout the game," Franklin said, "maybe in the red zone or maybe on third down or maybe as a change-up (for starter Drew Allar).

"Talking to our defensive coaches and some of our analysts, we feel like he's a weapon that (opposing) defensive coordinators and head coaches are spending time on. Everybody knows at some point you're going to have to be prepared for him during regular times."

Pribula has played well behind Allar. He can use as much experience as he can get because he did not see playing time last year as a freshman.

"I do think it's important that we continue to grow those other elements (in Pribula's game)," Franklin said. "He's getting in during practice a lot. I think it's been really good. I'm pleased with him."

Fashanu honored: Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu received national recognition for the second consecutive day Wednesday when he was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Fashanu, a preseason All-American, owns a 3.45 GPA in supply chain and information systems in Penn State's Smeal College of Business.

The Campbell Trophy, college football's premier scholar-athlete award, recognizes combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12 to 14 finalists on Oct. 25. Each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.