Penn High School stays in-house for next head football coach. Here's who it is

MISHAWAKA — Just like they did in 2003, Penn is staying internal with its football head coach hire.

Pete Riordan has been named the new head man for the Kingsmen program, replacing the retiring Cory Yeoman. Riordan has been an assistant coach for 20 years, most recently serving as the defensive coordinator. It’s a similar path that Yeoman took to becoming head coach, with Yeoman being an assistant for 19 years under Chris Geesman before taking over for him as head coach.

“It is humbling and an incredible honor to be chosen to continue the success and tradition of the Long Black Line as the next Head Coach at Penn,” said Riordan in a statement. “While it is a great responsibility, it is one that I am thrilled to undertake.”

#LongBlackLine #KingsmenNation Pete Riordan is @PennPride365 @KingsmenFBall new Head Coach!!! Taking over from retiring Coach Cory Yeoman becomes the Kingsmen's 3rd coach in 50 years!!! Details athttps://t.co/iPyDn9zL6Z pic.twitter.com/jGwPly9Jh2 — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) March 20, 2024

Riordan made a surprise announcement to the team Wednesday morning with the news. He is just the third head coach for Penn in the last 50 years after Geesman lasted 39 years and Yeoman 21.

Riordan played on the 1995 state champion South Bend Saint Joseph football team. He started as a teacher at Penn in 2000 before spending three years at Ben Davis (2007-2009) at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis while his wife, Nicole, was serving a medical residence.

“Coach Riordan brings a proven track record of elite success to this role, both on and off the field,” said Penn Athletic Director Jeff Hart in a statement. “A state champion as a high school student-athlete, and two decades of coaching while being mentored by Hall of Fame coaches at both Penn and Ben Davis have shaped him for this moment.”

