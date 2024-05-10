Penguins Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Two Pittsburgh Penguins forwards will represent Team Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi will join the team for this year’s World Championship.

Puustinen won silver with Finland at the 2021 World Championship. Puljujarvi represented Finland at the 2017 World Championship.

Puustinen, 24, played in 52 games with Pittsburgh this season and totaled 20 points. The Kuopio, Finland, native also spent time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

Puljujarvi, 25, came to Pittsburgh on a professional tryout on Dec. 10, 2023 and signed a two-year contract on Feb. 4. The Alvkarleby, Sweden, native, who was raised in Finland, played in 22 games and tallied four points with the Penguins in 2023-24. He also spent time with the WSB Penguins.

The IIHF World Championship will be held from May 10 to May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia. Team Finland will face off against Team Czechia on May 10.

