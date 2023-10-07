Paul sees a ‘killer' in new Warriors teammate Thompson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Since Klay Thompson entered the league in 2011, he has taken the court against Chris Paul 47 times in his 12-year career.

In speaking to reporters after training camp practice on Friday, Paul was asked about the transformation he has seen in Thompson over the course of the Splash Brother's career.

"Any time I see Klay, I see a killer."



CP3 praises Klay's competitiveness 💪 pic.twitter.com/X3dpSu3zcB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2023

"For me, anytime I see Klay, I see a killer," Paul said. " I don't watch it from your guys' lens and what not I watch it from I've been on the court against him year in and year out. I knew coming in to play against him, he was going to be guarding me all game. I know what it's like when you leave him open for a split second. He's still that same Klay."



There has been plenty of buzz about how Thompson will fare guarding the power forward position when the Warriors opt for a smaller lineup. Any concerns about Thompson guarding bigger forwards clearly are not shared by Paul.

"Klay is probably a lot taller and stronger than people realize, so when somebody hears him guarding the four, that's fine."

When asked about Thompson's competitiveness not getting talked about enough, Paul was quick to confirm that even though fans or media might not notice it, Thompson is a guy who won't shy away from chirping at his opponents.

"Absolutely," Paul added. "Klay just don't say a lot of stuff that you hear about or catch on cameras. He'll say it to you, though."

After a decade-plus of battling each other for Western Conference supremacy, Paul and Thomspon now take the court together as teammates in pursuit of another Warriors championship.



Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast