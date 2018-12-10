Paul Pogba has gone into a tailspin at Manchester United - and only he can get himself out of it

Pogba has been dropped for three of United's last four matches - REUTERS

There was a strange answer from Jose Mourinho the other week when asked if he felt his players were still behind him. The Manchester United manager’s reasoning was that, if a player can only deliver on the pitch when he is behind the manager, that player is “dishonest”. As far as Mourinho was concerned, there was no grey area, which is why he was dismissive when it was suggested the relationship between a player and manager could be one of several factors that have an impact on his form. In his eyes, that relationship should not matter; rather, it is a case of being professional, training hard and respecting the shirt, the fans and the club that pay you handsomely.

The idea that the way a player feels about his manager should not come into that is, of course, a ludicrous assertion. Anyone who has a boss who openly criticises them, that they have a conflict with, an inherent mistrust of or simply do not like will recognise that it can have an influence, however small or large, on the way they work. What Mourinho was perhaps trying to get at is that a player’s poor relationship with a manager cannot alone be used as an excuse for persistent, dismal underperformance, not when others with similar opinions are making a better fist of a bad hand.

Mourinho is a problem for Pogba but Pogba’s problem seems as much Pogba himself, and as United again looked better going forward in his absence on Saturday in the resounding 4-1 win over Fulham, the France midfielder must accept that, for all his misgivings about the manager, his system and way of doing things, United supporters warrant so much more than he is showing. It is not a like-for-like situation but it is easy to forget that Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola really did not see eye-to-eye during the Catalan’s first 18 months at Manchester City. As incredible as it seems, Guardiola was open to selling Aguero - much as Mourinho is Pogba now - but the Argentina striker’s reaction was to dig deeper, work harder, listen and learn and ultimately get on with it and look at him now: better and more indispensable than ever. This is what the best players do. They can rise above day-to-day gripes, see the bigger picture, deliver and keep delivering.

Pogba, by contrast, has entered into a tailspin, to the point where his confidence has plummeted and, when he is not overcomplicating things in midfield, he is making the sort of elementary mistakes a player of his technical ability and talent should not. He looks lost, and while Mourinho has confirmed he will start against Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday, it would be a genuine surprise if Pogba begins Sunday’s game at Anfield against Premier League leaders Liverpool. Moreover, there are plenty of fans who will be hoping he does not, and that really is a reflection of how bad things have become for United’s record £89 million signing.

The idea that Pogba does not have the tactical discipline or work rate to play in Mourinho’s three-man midfield does not really stack up when one considers how effective he was in a midfield two for France at the World Cup. But his sustained slump in form does not warrant inclusion in United’s team at the moment, and while it has been a brave call from Mourinho to drop him for three of the past four matches, it has been the right one.

Watch Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard’s passing and movement against Fulham - the way they circulated the ball, the intelligence and timing of their runs, the accuracy of their distribution - and try to remember the last time Pogba looked that tidy, assured and incisive running the midfield for United? No, me neither. Instead, we had him dawdling on the ball against Southampton, ambling around or running into roadblocks, a nadir for Mourinho that led to the manager purportedly branding his one-time talisman a “virus” in the dressing room after the game.

It is hard to see the situation changing any time soon either, not unless, as Mourinho stated post Fulham, that Pogba “plays with the same mentality as the team is playing”. No one should read too much into the statement from Jorge Mendes, Mourinho’s agent, declaring last Friday that United are “very happy” with the manager but he is not going anywhere for the time being, and since the club will not countenance Pogba’s sale in January, even if there were takers, the player has little choice but to buckle down and get on with it. He is in a trough and he is the only person who can get himself out of it.