Paul George stays in Oklahoma City, spurning Lakers and agreeing to new deal with Thunder

Russell Westbrook and Paul George are going to remain teammates for a while.

All-Star forward Paul George has agreed to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a new contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, taking one of the most sought-after free agents off the board shortly before the official start of the NBA’s free-agent signing season at midnight ET on Sunday.

George confirmed the report moments later on stage at a party in Oklahoma City thrown by teammate Russell Westbrook, who reportedly flew back to OKC from a family vacation in Hawaii on Saturday just to host a shindig to celebrate the Thunder re-upping their No. 1 free agent priority:

I’m being told Paul George is on stage with Russell Westbrook at the party. “I’m here to stay,” George said. “We can bring it home.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 1, 2018





Paul George: “If y’all didn’t quite get it, let me say it again. I’m here to stay.” https://t.co/eP2LbJW2Y7 — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) July 1, 2018





Unfinished business @russwest44 A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT





And he’s here to stay for a while, and for quite a chunk of change:

Paul George has agreed to a four-year, $137M max contract with the Thunder, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018





George, 28, spent the first seven years of his career with the Indiana Pacers, developing into an All-Star swingman widely discussed as one of the sport’s most gifted and versatile two-way players — an All-Defensive Team-caliber stopper and a top offensive option with advancing skills as a driver, 3-point shooter and ball-handling facilitator. Last summer, though, as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract, George’s representatives reportedly made it clear to Pacers brass that he did not intend to re-sign in Indiana once his deal was up; he was widely reported as determined to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that could offer the Palmdale, Calif., native both a maximum-salaried contract and a chance to return home.

Despite those rumblings, Thunder general manager Sam Presti made one of the 2017 offseason’s boldest moves, swinging a trade on the eve of free agency that sent George to Oklahoma City in exchange for shooting guard Victor Oladipo and big man Domantas Sabonis. At the time, the deal looked like an absolute steal for a Thunder team in desperate need of another star on the wing to pair with Westbrook following the departure of Kevin Durant the year before. It was also a gamble — a calculated risk, but a very big one nonetheless — that, even after losing Durant and dropping from the ranks of title contenders down to mere playoff hopefuls, Oklahoma City’s organization, culture and structure was strong enough to be able to sell George on the prospect of sticking around long term rather than just playing out the final year of his deal and heading to the West Coast.

As the season wore on, though, Oladipo developed into an All-Star in his own right in Indianapolis, while Oklahoma City teetered through an inconsistent year that ended with a loss to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. It began to look like the Thunder might wind up rolling snake-eyes on their gamble, losing out on both a star-in-the-making in Oladipo and the confirmed star they traded him to get.

When George exercised his right to opt out of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency, many observers around the league expected him to at long last make his way to L.A. By the time Saturday night rolled around, though, the rumblings had grown too loud to ignore that George had been swayed by his year in Oklahoma City — by the development of his friendship with Westbrook, by his belief in the Thunder’s organizational culture, and by his affinity for the fanbase he’d found in the market. As it turned out, George would never hear that leaked L.A. sales pitch; he took no other meetings, returning to OKC for Saturday night’s party and agreeing to a deal to stay put.

The most astonishing part about Paul George staying in OKC is that he didn't even meet with the Lakers. Speaks to how strong the bond was with Thunder, Westbrook. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2018





George deciding also looks to deal a significant blow to the Lakers, who enter free agency hoping to land multiple marquee superstar free agents to return the flagging franchise to its former prominence. With George staying put, the pressure is on president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka to land one of the other big fish on the board — either the biggest of them all, LeBron James, or reported trade target Kawhi Leonard, or ideally both — to kickstart the Lakers’ resurgence and keep one of the league’s glamour franchises from once again coming up empty in the NBA’s annual summertime sweepstakes.

While the Lakers regroup and look to redouble their efforts elsewhere, the Thunder will run back a roster that finished 48-34 in its first season together. How high a ceiling that squad has remains very much a matter of debate; whether it’ll prove to be worth the exorbitant luxury-tax payments that seem likely to come with Westbrook, George, ascendant center Steven Adams and veteran scorer Carmelo Anthony all earning well over $20 million per season, even more so.

With Paul George and Jerami Grant on board, Oklahoma City now has a payroll of $156M with 11 players under contract. Because of the repeater tax penalty, the Thunder currently have a tax bill of $130M. The tax bill would be the largest in NBA history. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2018





And yet, George’s return gives the Thunder not only the certainty of maintaining a level of overall quality for the next few years, but also fresh hope of reaching a new ceiling. With another season of chemistry between Westbrook, George and Adams, a hoped-for bounce-back season for Anthony (or a buyout agreement that will send him on his way and allow Presti and head coach Billy Donovan to reorient their attack) and a return to health for defensive linchpin wing Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City will once again take aim at the titans elsewhere in the West, believing they’re capable of beating the best in the league if they can just put their best game together. That best game prominently features George wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor; now, we know, they’ll be able to bank on that again for at least the next three seasons.

