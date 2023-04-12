Paul Finebaum doubles down on Auburn’s need for a quarterback

The quarterback battle at Auburn is one of the most anticipated not only in Auburn fans’ eyes but to college football fans across the country.

After hearing less than soothing reports during spring practice, the weather at Saturday’s A-Day game did not do the quarterbacks any favors, as all three contenders combined to throw just 12 passes in the cold, dreary atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In limited action, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze says that he saw some positives out of Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley, and Holden Geriner, but he also pointed out aspects of their game that he hopes to see improve.

“I think you saw today that (Ashford) got the capability of making some plays. I thought he threw a really good seam ball in those conditions. I thought Holden (Geriner) threw some good balls. He missed a couple of reads on some RPOs I think. T.J. (Finley) did too. It’s kind of been that way all spring. Some real positives one day and some inconsistencies the next day. We’ve still got some time to help them improve, hopefully.”

After watching the A-Day game on Saturday, radio show host and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the Birmingham radio show, McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

He did not have much faith in Auburn’s quarterbacks before the game, and he remains true to his thoughts after watching the game.

“It didn’t change much, and the conclusion is still the same: I think Auburn needs a quarterback,” Finebaum said. “I talked to Hugh Freeze on Friday before the game and you could tell he was saying the right things, but deep down, he knows quarterbacks and he knows he doesn’t have a quarterback on his roster that’s capable of getting Auburn out of the morass that it’s currently in and to the next level. So I think he’ll be pretty active in the portal.”

The next window of the transfer portal opens on Saturday, April 15, and last 15 days until Sunday, April 30. Finebaum says that Freeze will need to work hard to find Auburn’s next quarterback if that is the route he chooses.

“Now what are the odds of him finding the quarterback at this late date? I mean they’re not great, but you don’t know what’s going on on other rosters that could open the door,” Finebaum said.

Freeze reeled in the nation’s No. 4 transfer portal class during the winter window, trailing just Colorado, LSU, and Florida State. Expect Freeze and staff to work the portal beginning this weekend to boost several positions ahead of the 2023 season.

