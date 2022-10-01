Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers downgraded to out against Packers

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

The New England Patriots will be missing another key offensive piece on Sunday with wideout Jakobi Meyers being ruled out for a second straight week.

It’s a tough blow for a Patriots team that’ll already be playing without starting quarterback Mac Jones. The blow will be even tougher for backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who could have used a dependable target capable of consistently finding openings in the slot.

Meyers missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury, and he is still trying to work his way back out onto the field.

His absence could mean a higher snap count for Lil’Jordan Humphrey or maybe even Kendrick Bourne. Regardless, it’ll be a daunting task to topple a talented Packers defense at Lambeau Field, while also trying to match the offensive firepower of an opposing offense led by one of the all-time great quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers.

List

3 keys for Patriots to upset the Packers at Lambeau Field

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories