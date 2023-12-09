Patriots WR coach Ross Douglas leaving to join Syracuse University staff

There's plenty of people watching to see what will happen with the Patriots coaching staff after the 2023 season is over, but one member of the group is already on his way to a new job.

According to multiple reports, wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is leaving to take the same job at Syracuse University. Douglas is expected to have other expanded responsibilities on offense for the ACC school as well.

Douglas joined the Patriots in 2021 as a coaching fellow and has worked with the wide receivers the last two seasons. He was on the Rutgers staff with new Syracuse head coach Fran Brown prior to moving to the NFL.

Troy Brown worked with Douglas as a receivers coach in New England and will continue in that role for the rest of the season.