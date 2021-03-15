Patriots go on $146 million spending spree on Day 1 of free agency

The New England Patriots experienced their first losing season since 2000 in 2020, and have no interest in doing that again. Just hours into free agency, the Patriots have spent $146 million to get back to their winning ways.

The hits kept coming nonstop Monday, as the team quickly reached deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and nose tackle Davon Godchaux a few minutes after free agency opened. Hours later, the team made two more big additions, signing Matthew Judon and Jalen Mills.

In total, the team dropped $146 million to improve.

• NT Davon Godchaux: 2 years, $16 million.

• OLB Matthew Judon: 4 years, $56 million.

• DB Jalen Mills: 4 years, $24 million.

• TE Jonnu Smith: 4 years, $50 million.



Smith and Judon = now the highest paid skill and defensive players in team history. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2021

Those contracts aren't fully guaranteed, meaning the Patriots may not actually pay out $146 million to those players over the next four years. Still, the team already committed more guaranteed money to players this offseason than they have in any offseason over the past decade.

Patriots already have spent their most guaranteed money on free agents in any offseason over the last decade. https://t.co/iyQI3A72lx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

All four of those players are clients of Drew Rosenhaus, who cited a strong relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick as a reason the deals got done.

Patriots looking to bounce back in 2021

The team made those moves after trading for offensive lineman Trent Brown and re-signing quarterback Cam Newton. All six of those moves — in addition to getting players back who opted out of the 2020 NFL season — should make the Patriots more dangerous in 2021.

While there are questions about Newton's ability after he had a down year in 2020, the Patriots seem determined to give him better weapons in 2021. On that front, the trade for Brown and the Smith deal may just be start. The Patriots are also reportedly looking into adding a free-agent receiver as well.

Whether you like it or not, it looks like the Patriots are back.

