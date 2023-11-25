Patriots waive QB Will Grier, ahead of Week 12 matchup vs Giants

The quarterback competition for the New England Patriots is now down to three players with the team reportedly waiving Will Grier. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Saturday.

Grier worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get up to speed with the Patriots offense, but he was never able to catch up with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in the end.

Coach Bill Belichick has yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. That means it’s likely down to Jones and Zappe considering rookie Malik Cunningham hasn’t even taken a practice rep under center since Week 6.

Jones has been spotted working with the first-team unit this week, while Zappe has been in with the second-team. So it could end up being business as usual for the 2-8 Patriots against the Giants.

Even with all of Jones’ struggles, he clearly still gives the team their best chance of winning. That’s equally as depressing, if not more so, than the team having a bad offense and the worst record in the AFC.

