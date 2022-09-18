Patriots vs. Steelers inactives: These players won't play in Week 2 game

Full list of inactive players for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will field mostly healthy rosters when they meet at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday's pivotal Week 2 game.

Steelers star running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he practiced in full Thursday and Friday and is active for Week 2. The Steelers will be without star defensive end T.J. Watt, who suffered a pectoral muscle injury versus the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

The Patriots had six players listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, and five of them, including starting left tackle Trent Brown and safety Adrian Phillips, are active. The one who's inactive is defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Here are the inactives for both the Patriots and Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

Bailey Zappe, QB

Chasen Hines, G

Sam Roberts, DT

Marcus Jones, DB

Joshuah Bledsoe, DB

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)

Mason Rudolph, QB

Kendrick Green, C

Steven Sims, WR

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Mark Robinson, LB

David Anenih, OLB