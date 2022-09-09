Patriots vs. Dolphins injury report: Five Pats players questionable for Week 1
Patriots list five players as questionable for Sunday vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots enter the weekend with five players on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Shaun Wade was the lone addition to Friday's report as the cornerback was limited in practice with an ankle issue. He is listed as questionable for Week 1 along with safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery (knee), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (back).
Patriots Talk: Will blitz-happy Dolphins get to Mac Jones in Miami? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
The Dolphins removed RB Chase Edmonds, RB Myles Gaskin and WR Jaylen Waddle from the injury report, clearing the way for them to take the field on Sunday.
Here's Friday's Week 1 injury report for the Patriots and Dolphins. Kickoff for the regular-season opener is set for 1 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots (0-0)
OUT
No players listed
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
WR Ty Montgomery, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Ankle
OT Isaiah Wynn, Back
Miami Dolphins (0-0)
OUT
No players listed
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel
TE Tanner Conner, Knee
DT Raekwon Davis, Knee
S Eric Rowe, Pectoral
LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related - Illness