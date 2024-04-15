Patriots visit with Michael Penix Jr.

The Patriots continue to due their quarterback due diligence.

NFL Media reports that Michael Penix Jr. will dine with team officials on Monday night, in advance of a formal visit on Tuesday.

Penix follows J.J. McCarthy, who visited with the Patriots on Monday. Previously, quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye visited New England.

The Patriots last took a quarterback in the top five 31 years ago, when Drew Bledsoe was the first overall pick. Before that, it was Jim Plunkett in 1971 and Jack Concannon in the 1964 AFL draft.

They've used a first-round pick two other times, on Tony Eason in 1983 and Mac Jones in 2021. Both were taken fifteenth overall.

There's a chance the Patriots are taking a close look at the quarterbacks likely to be available at No. 3 for three reasons. One, to possibly draft one with the third pick. Two, to properly value the selection if someone wants to trade up. Three, to potentially trade the third pick and get one of the quarterbacks at a lower spot.