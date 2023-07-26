Patriots training camp observations: Receivers make ‘big' impact originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' first training camp practice of the new year is in the books. Here's what we witnessed Wednesday outside Gillette Stadium.

What they wore

The fellas were in shorts, practice jerseys and helmets for the first of the team’s "ramp-up" workouts under clear blue skies with temps in the mid-80s and a decent breeze.

Who was there

It was very close to a full roster on the two practice fields behind the stadium. Trent Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Lawrence Guy were all on the field -- as Bill Belichick indicated they would be during his Tuesday press conference.

Missing were offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), offensive guard Mike Onwenu (physically unable to perform list) and special teamer Cody Davis (PUP).

Matthew Judon and rookie edge rusher DaMarcus Mitchell were limited and rookie safety/LB Marte Mapu was in a red jersey as he is still recovering from a pec injury.

What they did

Players began filtering out to the field at about 9 a.m. Rookie kicker Chad Ryland was the first out there. The sparse crowd filled the stands quickly by the actual start of practice at 9:30 a.m.

With live contact prohibited until next week, the early part of practice was devoted to special teams and individual drills before 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 goal-to-go work began. Ninety-seven percent of those light-contact (basically two-hand touch) reps were throws.

Practice lasted until about 11:30 a.m. concluding with wind sprints -- pleased to report that Trent Brown managed those just fine and looked waaaaayyyyy better than he did 45 days ago -- and field goals.

Of particular note

Play of the day

It wasn’t a big day for sensational plays but Dugger’s pick on the first rep of 7-on-7 showcased the fourth-year safety’s burst, intelligence and ball skills. Kind of as he did in 2022.

Quote of the day

"I think we’re good," Mac Jones when asked his relationship with Bill Belichick. To be fair, Jones, begins A LOT of responses with “I think…” so perhaps he didn’t mean to sound as unsure as he did.