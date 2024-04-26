Patriots trade No. 34 overall pick in second round to Chargers

The New England Patriots have traded their No. 34 pick in the second round on Friday to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After taking a rookie quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the first round, the Patriots will clearly have their work cut out for them in rebuilding the roster. That work is going to take more draft picks.

So it isn’t a surprise to see them work the board early. They need help at wide receiver and offensive tackle, which were two of the biggest trouble spots for the team last season.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the trade was an exchange of the Patriots’ second-round pick (No. 34) and fifth-rounder (No. 137) for the Chargers’ second-rounder (No. 37) and fourth-rounder (No. 110).

Chargers trade No. 37 and 4th (110) to Patriots in exchange for No. 34 & 5th (137) https://t.co/T3j1nouX4K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2024

The Patriots moved further up the board by adding another fourth-round pick, while only moving a few spots down early. It’s a solid move for first-year de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.

