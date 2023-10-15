Patriots signing QB/WR Malik Cunningham to active roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are reportedly adding a promising rookie to their game day lineup.

Malik Cunningham, who plays at quarterback and wide receiver, has been signed to the Patriots' 53-man roster, the team confirmed Saturday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the move comes with Cunningham signing a three-year deal.

Rather than an elevation, Malik Cunningham is being signed to the 53-man roster with a three-year deal, source said. https://t.co/4laeepzref — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2023

Cunningham went undrafted this year but the Louisville product -- he was a dual-threat QB -- was signed as a free agent, then showed promising signs for New England in the preseason.

The Pats are thin at wide receiver and looking to kickstart the season after a tepid 1-4 start that has them at the bottom of the AFC East.

He's been impressive in practice lately, too, according to Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

"Malik's really worked hard and made a lot of improvement," Belichick said this week, noting that he's made strides receiving the ball since the spring and is "competent" behind center as well.

"He's a smart kid, works hard and, the opportunities he's had, he's shown a lot of improvement," Belichick said.

Here’s what Bill Belichick said about Cunningham earlier in the week.



“He’s a smart kid, works hard, and the opportunities he’s had, he’s shown a lot of improvement.” https://t.co/4GZVro9t8S pic.twitter.com/XU56HxD1Bt — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 14, 2023

What role Cunningham would end up playing against the 2-3 Raiders on Sunday remains to be seen.