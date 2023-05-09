Patriots re-sign cornerback Tae Hayes

Patriots re-sign cornerback to bolster secondary depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added another piece to their secondary on Tuesday.

Cornerback Tae Hayes was re-signed to the roster, the team announced. The 25-year-old was released by the Patriots on Feb. 15. after playing in the final two games of the year.

Hayes initially signed with New England in late December after injuries to Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. In his two appearances with the club against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, he played 32 total snaps and tallied three tackles.

Previously, Hayes played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021), and Carolina Panthers (2021-22). He has played in 13 NFL games, tallying 13 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Hayes joins a crowded Pats cornerback room that as of Tuesday also includes Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle, and 2023 NFL Draft picks Christian Gonzalez, Ameer Speed, and Isaiah Bolden. Mills remains in the mix but could move to safety in 2023.