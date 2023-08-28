Patriots roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

It’s one of the toughest times of the year for NFL teams to cut their 90-man rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline. That means New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is going to have to make some hard decisions, and he won’t have long to make them.

NFL teams must have their rosters in compliance by 4 pm. ET.

The Patriots got a head start over the weekend by making multiple roster cuts after the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps the biggest question marks involve the fates of rookies Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Malik Cunningham.

Given Belichick’s history, we are likely due a surprise or two with the final roster. Here’s every player that has reportedly been cut by the Patriots so far.

DT Carl Davis

CB Quandre Mosely

LB Carson Wells

OL Micah Vanterpool

S Brad Hawkins

RB C.J. Marable

TE Scotty Washington

CB Rodney Randle

LB Diego Fagot

DL Justus Tavai

TE Johnny Lumpkin

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire