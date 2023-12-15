Patriots rising rookie WR Demario Douglas clears concussion protocol

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas is expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When speaking to media members on Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced that Douglas had cleared concussion protocol, which has kept him out in back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers.

That’s great news for a Patriots team that was down to only JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Malik Cunningham as their only options last week. Douglas has been the most consistent playmaker at the position, outside of Kendrick Bourne, and his return could give them a fighting chance on Sunday.

“He should be available,” said Belichick.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe will need all of the offensive weapons he can get to keep pace with an angry Chiefs team led by Patrick Mahomes.

