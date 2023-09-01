Patriots reportedly releasing WR Thyrick Pitts after latest signing

After the reported practice squad signing of rookie wide receiver T.J. Luther on Friday, the New England Patriots have reportedly released Thyrick Pitts in a corresponding move.

NFL teams are only allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad, and a move was expected at some point after news of the Luther signing.

Pitts hauled in two receptions for 26 yards in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, but his work wasn’t enough for the team to keep him over Luther, who might also be able to contribute on special teams.

The Patriots releasing Pitts comes a month to the day of the team claiming him on waivers and signing him.

The Patriots are releasing WR Thyrick Pitts from their practice squad as a corresponding move, per source. https://t.co/Fmz1kAHzD8 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2023

New England has been dealing with injuries at receiver with Tyquan Thornton currently on injured reserve and DeVante Parker missing multiple practices. They also signed former first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor to their practice squad on Thursday night.

Regardless of the severity of the ongoing injury bug, the Patriots are clearly making an effort to keep their reserves as strong as possible at receiver.

