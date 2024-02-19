Patriots releasing Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips to save $6 million in cap space

The Patriots are releasing veterans Lawrence Guy and Adrian Phillips on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The moves clear $6 million in cap space.

Guy confirmed the news in a social media post: "Thank you, New England. You welcomed my family and I for the past seven years and always made us feel at home. The community we build, the people we met and the communities we impacted, thank you for always welcoming us with open arms. I'm excited to see where this journey takes me."

Guy, 33, spent the past seven seasons in New England, playing 110 games and totaling 379 tackles and 10.5 sacks. He also has played for the Colts, Chargers and Ravens.

Phillips, 31, played for the the Patriots the past four seasons, seeing action in 67 games and recording 284 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed.