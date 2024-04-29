Patriots release veteran OT Conor McDermott

The New England Patriots released veteran offensive tackle Conor McDermott on Monday.

It’s a move that comes on the heels of the 2024 NFL draft, where the Patriots added tackle Caedan Wallace and guard Layden Robinson to the offensive line unit.

McDermott had five starts last season for the struggling Patriots offense, which was riddled with injuries in 2023. He was a part of a makeshift line that struggled all year in quarterback protection.

The rebuilding Patriots should be focusing more on youth and the future instead of aging players, particularly on the offensive line.

Mike Onwenu re-signed with the team in free agency, and the Patriots also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chuks Okorafor. It isn’t just about rebuilding a better starting core group, but the Patriots need to replenish and improve their depth along the offensive front, period.

McDermott is just the first of more moves to come as the team continues to work on the roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire