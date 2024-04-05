Patriots pre-NFL Draft tracker: Updates on top 30 visits, meetings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are busy doing their due diligence on the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After finishing last in the AFC with a 4-13 record last season, it is of the utmost importance for the Patriots that they conduct a successful draft and get at least multiple starters from it.

The two most important selections the Patriots own are the No. 3 (first round) and No. 34 (second round) overall picks. The last time the Patriots owned a top-three pick was 1993 when they took Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe at No. 1 overall. It was a turning point for the franchise after many disappointing seasons.

Could a similar scenario unfold in the coming years? It's possible, especially if the Patriots take a quarterback at No. 3 and surround him with enough talent at the skill positions on offense.

The Patriots met a bunch of players, including several of the top quarterbacks, at the NFL Scouting Combine in February and talked to many of them at individual Pro Days over the last couple weeks. Those meetings will continue this month as players visit Gillette Stadium for further discussions with Patriots coaches and front office execs.

Here's a tracker of all reported visits and meetings between the Patriots and 2024 draft prospects.

Friday, April 5: The Patriots will host UNC QB Drake Maye for a visit on Friday, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. LSU QB Jayden Daniels will visit the Patriots in Foxboro on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who also reports Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher will visit New England on Friday.

Here are some other reports of the Patriots visiting with draft prospects:

The New England Patriots will host TCU TE Jared Wiley on a 30 visit, source said.



Athletic Y/F that moves extremely well at 6’6”, 250. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 5, 2024

Houston Christian edge Jalyx Hunt, who visited the #Patriots on Wednesday, is on a 30 visit with the #Broncos today. A Senior Bowl standout, Hunt had a position-best 10-8 broad jump at the combine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 5, 2024