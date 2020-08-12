Patriots players unveil new uniforms ahead of 2020 season

The NFL season is around the corner and the New England Patriots will suit up on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins at home.

The Patriots will don their new threads and they released photos on Tuesday of the players in the new blue jerseys. David Andrews had an epic pose and Cam Newton is shown with his first NFL uniform that isn’t representing the Carolina Panthers. New England is entering a new chapter, with a new MVP quarterback and a slightly new look — which is fitting for the ever-changing year of 2020.

Here are the Patriots in their new uniforms.