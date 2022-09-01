Patriots place WR Tyquan Thornton on IR, release DL Henry Anderson

Pats place Tyquan Thornton on IR, release Henry Anderson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyquan Thornton officially will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

The New England Patriots announced Thursday they have placed Thornton on injured reserve. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft underwent surgery to repair a fractured clavicle last week.

Thornton, 22, suffered the injury during the Patriots' preseason matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers. He caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during preseason action.

The Patriots also announced an injury settlement with defensive lineman Henry Anderson. The 31-year-old was placed on injured reserve earlier this week as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

New England will open its 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Miami Dolphins.