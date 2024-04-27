Patriots NFL Draft grade: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington 37th overall

After a trade down the New England Patriots added a weapon to try and help out their new franchise quarterback with the selection of Washington receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with the 37th overall pick.

Polk projects as an immediate starter in a receiver room that ranks among the worst across the league and he should start outside opposite of their established veteran Kendrick Bourne.

A big and physical receiver that player opposite of Rome Odunze, Polk proved to be almost as unstoppable as his counterpart in the explosive Washington offense. Polk could walk away from his rookie season as the leading receiver for the Patriots.

Grade: B-

