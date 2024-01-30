Patriots Mailbag: OC search intel, pondering a Fields trade and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's already been an offseason of monumental change in New England, with Jerod Mayo representing the Patriots' first new head coach since 2000. But more change is on the way.

The Patriots still need an offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. They have yet to announce an official general manager. And they're in the market for a new franchise quarterback, which may or may not come to them via the 2024 NFL Draft.

That's a lot of important decisions. As we wait for those decisions to unfold, let's tackle your latest questions in a brand-new Mailbag.

after they hire Caley , who do you think will be named GM and why should it be me 😏 — Murph (@TMurph207) January 29, 2024

We'll see on the Nick Caley hire, Murph. And I'm not anticipating the team will name a general manager in the near future, so don't hold your breath.

Robert Kraft made mention of the fact that he will "appoint" someone to have final say on the roster before the time comes for decisions to be made. One would think that's the start of the new league year and free agency.

My expectation is that both Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will have strong voices in making those decisions, along with head coach Jerod Mayo. Who has the hammer, though, if there are disagreements? That's a key question that I'm not sure they've answered to this point.

I asked this on your other post, but might be a worthy mailbag question:



Phil, any insight to why the OC hire has been such a slow burn? Is it a matter of these candidates not wanting the job or something internal causing the delays? We’ve seen numerous executives and coaches… — Tanner James (@tjdissect) January 29, 2024

I think it's a variety of factors, Tanner.

Remember, Jerod Mayo's network isn't all that vast. He acknowledged to NBC Sports Boston in our 1-on-1 with him a few weeks ago that he would be relying on ownership's resources to help him focus on the right candidates for offensive coordinator. Part of the deliberate nature of this process has been due to the wide net cast in the hopes of finding a good match from personality, philosophical and schematic standpoints.

It's also worth pointing out, as it's been pointed out to me by offensive coaches with other teams, that this isn't the most attractive of jobs. It's a roster that is bereft of offensive talent, with a new head coach, with a murky picture on decision-making power in the front office. And it's a job in a city where the expectations are typically high, where the coaching staff will be scrutinized early and often for its performance after the Kraft family parted ways with Bill Belichick.

Put those factors together and I think that helps explain why it's taken some time to settle on a good fit.

Is it a tall ask of a first time OC to design and input a offence when the QB could be either a pocket (Maye) or second reaction (Daniels) QB, with flux at OL staff and coach, and pass catching weapons. — Qualitysmoke (@qualitysmoke) January 29, 2024

I think the idea, QS, is to bring aboard someone whose preferred offensive system is one that is easily digestible for young players. That's probably one of the reasons why you've seen so many Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan assistants in the running for the Patriots offensive coordinator gig.

Those are systems that young players seemingly are able to adjust to relatively quickly coming from the college game, even though they aren't "college-ish" offenses.

Both McVay and Shanahan love to operate from under center. Both love to run the football. Both use a great deal of motion. Still, you've seen young quarterbacks like Houston's C.J. Stroud and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow adapt quickly to coaches who have similar West Coast roots.

What’s the latest on Josh McDaniels? Any chance he could be an assistant head coach supporting the new OC (since many candidates have no play calling experience)? — D Patel (@dptpallset) January 29, 2024

I'm not ruling out a Josh McDaniels arrival in some way shape or form, particularly now that we know Belichick won't be in Atlanta this year.

Remember, McDaniels worked closely with Caley in New England -- both are John Carroll guys -- and so perhaps there's an opportunity to reunite the two in different roles.

If Bears offer us Justin Fields for the 34th overall pick, Do you like that trade? — DLavoie (@David__Lavoie) January 29, 2024

Too much. But...

I’ve seen speculation that it would only take a third to get Fields. Do you agree? If so, I think it’s enticing to trade for him and then draft Harrison jr or trade back a few spots to add capital and still get a top OT or WR. Interested? — Trygve Johannes Lereim Sævareid (@LereimTrygve) January 29, 2024

I thought Charles Johnson of Yahoo Sports did a good job of trying to peg Justin Fields' value. A third-round pick doesn't seem all that far off.

If the Patriots don't like their quarterback options at No. 3 overall, there's a world in which they could acquire Fields instead, take a tackle and receiver -- in either order -- with their first two picks, and go from there.

The issue with trading for Fields is that he has just one year remaining on his contract. But if the Patriots feel as though he could be a long-term option until they find their quarterback of the future -- their version of what the Chiefs did with Alex Smith, for example -- it'd be worthwhile to spend the third-rounder on him.

Then perhaps they could land Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 overall and Houston's Patrick Paul (who we had going to the Patriots with No. 34 overall in our first mock) in the second round and feel better about their offense.

Phil,

I cannot get over everyone saying if BB went to Dallas or if BB went to Buffalo, he'd get them over the hump. What has he done here in the past few years to make that assumption with any team? Do you ascribe to these prognostications? — Bob Bessette (@BobBessette) January 29, 2024

I could see it, Bob, as a matter of fact.

I think Bill Belichick's swings and misses on the personnel side of things fueled his departure in New England. The team needed a new voice, it seemed, from a coaching perspective as well.

But if there are talented rosters out there who've underperformed? I could see Belichick's voice -- and the discipline and accountability he'd require -- having a positive impact.

QB needs to be addressed this off-season through draft and FA. Mac and Zappe aren't the answer obviously. Do you see them being interested in a Vet say J Brisset or Jimmy G reunion. Having a young qb sit at first seems to be the best way to develop them — Eric Morganti (@eric_morganti) January 29, 2024

I really like the idea of Jacoby Brissett along with a young quarterback as additions to the room in Foxboro.

Brissett has been in a variety of systems. He's thought to be an ultimate locker-room guy. He seems like an ideal veteran voice to slot alongside a rookie.

During the first half of the Detroit-SF game, I found myself wondering if a poor performance by Purdy might in some way elevate Mac Jones’ appeal to the Niners as a potential trade consideration. Who can you imagine as a possible landing spot for Jones- and what’s his value? — Dave H (@G8fldaveh) January 29, 2024

If the 49ers offer the Patriots a fifth-round pick for Mac Jones on draft weekend... who says no?

I think it's a great fit. No better roster for Jones to go to in order to try to resuscitate his career. He may not start. But if he got an opportunity to play for one reason or another, my guess is it would look pretty good with that coaching staff and the talent in that offensive huddle.

Kyle Shanahan, you may recall, reportedly really liked Jones coming out of Alabama and considered taking him at No. 3 overall before settling on Trey Lance.

Get Cousins, resign Onwenu, draft MHJ in the first and a Tackle in the 2nd = Road to the super bowl? — Who's Julez? (@julez_who) January 29, 2024

Road to the postseason, potentially... The only issue would be sinking real assets into Kirk Cousins, who likely isn't a long-term solution at the position. Between signing him and re-signing Mike Onwenu, that would take a significant chunk out of their financial resources this offseason.

Worth it if your aspirations are immediate improvement and if you don't believe in the quarterbacks in this year's draft. But not worth it if you feel you have the ability to add a young cornerstone piece at the game's most important position.

Troy Brown was a great slot receiver during his time , but also a great special teams player , any chance Troy could step into the role as Special teams coach — richard ricciardi (@rick_ricciardi3) January 29, 2024

Troy Brown has helped returners here for years. Not sure he'd be in the running to take on the overarching special-teams coach role, though.

Hi Phil! How will you evaluate "prototypical patriots" now that the man behind the prototype is no longer making the picks? — SettiEinari (@puumalainen) January 29, 2024

We're going to stick with Prototypical Patriots for this year, Setti, since the people remaining in Foxboro are all Belichick assistants.

Might the Patriots have new prototypes -- especially offensively -- if they're changing schemes? Of course. But, for now, we'll roll with what they've rolled with for a long time. Then once it becomes clear they're looking for something different -- of if we hear between now and the draft they're looking for something different -- we can adjust.