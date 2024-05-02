Patriots hoping new three-word slogan becomes something more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Out with "Do Your Job."

In with "Process... Progress... Payoff."

It sounds as though the Patriots have made myriad changes within -- and on -- the walls of the team's facility. That includes a variety of new slogans that can be found throughout One Patriot Place.

Patriots veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley pointed out his favorite of the newly-highlighted mottos when meeting with reporters after an on-the-field workout Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. He went with, "Process... Progress... Payoff."

"That's one right when you walk in the door that's big for us," Bentley said. "Our biggest thing, not only about the slogans, is not letting them just be slogans. Everybody has a war cry. Everybody has a slogan they just say every day or write down every day. But do you actually live by it?

"That's our main thing. How can we figure out a way, each and every day, to live by what we're saying and not letting it just be words? So each and every day, just constantly getting better.

"The slogan thing goes far beyond football. It's just life stuff, too. Being able to recognize that you have each and every day to make progress. Enjoy that process, each day you're making progress, that's part of the process. And hopefully at the end of the day, you're seeing some type of payoff. If you're not, you're going to the drawing board and starting over from scratch."

The Patriots are starting from scratch now, trying to establish something for 2024 and beyond under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

The process is underway.

The progress and resulting payoff? To be determined.

But there's a reminder for players every time they step into the facility of what they're after. The three "Ps" are all over, with the apparent intention that they slowly make their way into the team's collective consciousness.

"You'll be seeing it around," Bentley said. "You'll be hearing it around. I'll try to say it as much as I can when I'm at a mic too so I can trickle it down to you guys."