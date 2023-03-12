Patriots’ full 2023 draft order with compensatory picks

The New England Patriots’ 2023 NFL draft order is set after the team was awarded two compensatory picks ahead of the April event.

After losing J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers and Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots were granted the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round and No. 210 in the sixth round.

It’ll be a pivotal draft for the Patriots with the team potentially losing their leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, who is a pending free agent. Legendary safety Devin McCourty also announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

So it won’t be a case of the Patriots simply fixing everything through free agency. The team is also going to need a strong draft to get back into playoff contention. It’s a good thing they have 10 draft picks.

Here’s the team’s full draft order with the compensatory picks included.

First round

  • Pick No. 14

Second round

  • Pick No. 46

Third round

  • Pick No. 76

Fourth round

  • Pick No. 107

  • Pick No. 117

  • Pick No. 135

Sixth round

  • Pick No. 184

  • Pick No. 187

  • Pick No. 192

  • Pick No. 210

