Patriots’ full 2023 draft order with compensatory picks
The New England Patriots’ 2023 NFL draft order is set after the team was awarded two compensatory picks ahead of the April event.
After losing J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers and Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots were granted the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round and No. 210 in the sixth round.
It’ll be a pivotal draft for the Patriots with the team potentially losing their leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, who is a pending free agent. Legendary safety Devin McCourty also announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.
So it won’t be a case of the Patriots simply fixing everything through free agency. The team is also going to need a strong draft to get back into playoff contention. It’s a good thing they have 10 draft picks.
Here’s the team’s full draft order with the compensatory picks included.
First round
Pick No. 14
Second round
Pick No. 46
Third round
Pick No. 76
Fourth round
Pick No. 107
Pick No. 117
Pick No. 135
Sixth round
Pick No. 184
Pick No. 187
Pick No. 192
Pick No. 210
