Patriots take first lead on Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown

Ezekiel Elliott scored his fourth touchdown of the season, with a catch-and-run he took 15 yards to the end zone. The Patriots running back has given his team its first lead of the night.

Kicker Chad Ryland clanked the extra point attempt off the upright, leaving the Patriots holding a 9-7 lead.

Ryland missed a 47-yard field goal wide right with 33 seconds left in the first half. He has eight missed field goals and one missed extra point for the season now.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has completed 13 of 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He's also lost a fumble.

Elliott has nine carries for 18 yards and three receptions for 26 yards.