Will Patriots fire Bill Belichick? Devin McCourty has interesting take

It’s been a difficult season for the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick. Some are even speculating that it may be his last in Foxboro.

However, there are some, like former longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who believe that Belichick might still be the one barking orders from the sidelines for the team in 2024.

The Patriots are in the midst of a difficult season and currently sitting at 2-7. If the season ended today, they’d get the No. 5 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. They are falling behind the rest of the pack in the AFC after recently dropping a disappointing 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.

“It’s too hard to say. I think yes,” McCourty said, when asked if he thought Belichick would still be the coach in 2024 on “The Greg Hill Show”. “But I think, overall, to say yes or no right now when they still have the rest of the season to play, I think that’s hard to just definitely say he’s definitely gonna be the coach when all we do every day is read all of these rumors and reports that continue to come out week by week.

“So, who knows? But I do think, if he decides to still coach, he still can coach a team and be coaching a winning football team.”

"It's too hard to say"

Devin McCourty isn't sure that Bill Belichick will be coaching the Patriots after this season! pic.twitter.com/ADRHYuSkFv — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) November 8, 2023

A Belichick return in 2024 would certainly garner mixed reviews.

New England is struggling right now, and a change of scenery may be what’s best for both Belichick and the organization moving forward. One thing is for certain: The 2024 offseason will be one full of tough decisions for the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire