Patriots fans will love these Drake Maye Pro Day highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
One of the most anticipated Pro Day sessions of the pre-2024 NFL Draft process took place Thursday when quarterback Drake Maye threw passes at the University of North Carolina.
The UNC quarterback could be a target of the New England Patriots, who own the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft. The Patriots had a large contingent at Maye's Pro Day, including head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf.
Maye is one of the three top-tier QB prospects in this year's draft class, along with USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels.
Here's how Maye is viewed in some notable prospect ranking lists (among all players):
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: No. 7
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 4
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: No. 5
Pro Football Focus: No. 3
Maye completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games for the Tar Heels last season. He also displayed some impressive athleticism, tallying 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in two seasons as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback. Maye has good size, too, at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds with a rocket arm.
After a couple poor throws early in his Pro Day, Maye really settled in and started to show the high-end talent that's made him such a highly rated prospect.
Here's a roundup of notable throws from Maye's Pro Day drills Thursday.
Okay this throw is just silly 🤯
Drake Maye at @UNCFootball's Pro Day on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/xuvj1FqQqZ pic.twitter.com/JKXv8QWb1D
— NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2024
Drake Maye letting it rip 🚀@UNCFootball's Pro Day on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/xuvj1FqQqZ pic.twitter.com/IOmckwJvCG
— NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2024
Stood behind Drake Maye the entire throwing session. A few errant throws early on, but he settled in as it went on. Ball comes out of his hand with plenty of velocity. pic.twitter.com/TnqaNo41tf
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 28, 2024
Fadeaway. pic.twitter.com/Xlu1tiwcwV
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 28, 2024