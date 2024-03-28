Patriots fans will love these Drake Maye Pro Day highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the most anticipated Pro Day sessions of the pre-2024 NFL Draft process took place Thursday when quarterback Drake Maye threw passes at the University of North Carolina.

The UNC quarterback could be a target of the New England Patriots, who own the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft. The Patriots had a large contingent at Maye's Pro Day, including head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf.

Maye is one of the three top-tier QB prospects in this year's draft class, along with USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

Here's how Maye is viewed in some notable prospect ranking lists (among all players):

Maye completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games for the Tar Heels last season. He also displayed some impressive athleticism, tallying 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in two seasons as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback. Maye has good size, too, at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds with a rocket arm.

After a couple poor throws early in his Pro Day, Maye really settled in and started to show the high-end talent that's made him such a highly rated prospect.

Here's a roundup of notable throws from Maye's Pro Day drills Thursday.