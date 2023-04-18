Patriots will have familiar face announcing draft picks on Day 2

The New England Patriots will have a familiar face announcing the team’s second and third-round picks at the 2023 NFL draft. Former offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer will do the honors with the draft set to take place next week, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss,

Vollmer was drafted by the Patriots in 2009. He played for eight seasons with the team, before hanging up the cleats in 2016. During his playing career, he won two super Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2010. He made the Patriots’ All-2010’s team, as well as the organization’s All-Dynasty team in the process.

Overall, Vollmer played in 88 games, starting 80 of them.

As it stands currently, the Patriots possess 11 draft picks, including one each in the second and third rounds.

New England is looking to find some semblance of success in 2023, and the second and third-round picks could be key for the team’s future.

