Patriots elevate Malik Cunningham from practice squad

The Patriots haven't officially announced their quarterback plans for Sunday's game against the Chargers, but observations from this week's practice and a roster move on Saturday are pointing toward a change.

Bailey Zappe handled the majority of the first-team reps at practice and Malik Cunningham took the rest while Mac Jones was relegated to scout team work. That points toward Zappe starting and it looks like Cunningham will be active as well on Sunday.

The Patriots elevated Cunningham from the practice squad on Saturday. The rookie played six snaps in the team's loss to the Raiders earlier this year.

If Cunningham is active as the No. 2, the Patriots may make Jones inactive as their emergency quarterback after the 2021 first-round pick started the first 11 games of the season.