Patriots claim JaMycal Hasty off waivers

The Patriots claimed running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jaguars on Monday. The Jaguars cut Hasty on Saturday.

New England officially waived cornerback Jack Jones in a corresponding move.

After recording 320 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 17 games for Jacksonville last year, Hasty had not recorded a touch in three games this season.

Hasty, 27, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent two seasons with the 49ers before joining the Jaguars in 2022.

In 39 career games, Hasty has 478 snaps on offense and 347 on special teams. He has totaled 101 carries for 410 yards, 50 catches for 316 yards and five total touchdowns. He has averaged 18.7 yards on kickoff returns.

The Patriots have starter Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery in the running backs room along with practice squad players Kevin Harris and Patrick Taylor.