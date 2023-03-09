Patriots CB Marcus Jones open to bigger role on offense

New England Patriots corner Marcus Jones is open to having an expanded role on offense come the fall.

Jones dabbled on that side of the ball throughout the course of the 2022 season. He had four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came against the Buffalo Bills at the beginning of December. He showed his versatility in his rookie season, making the All-Pro First-Team as a punt returner. He led the league with 362 punt return yards.

His speed has enabled him to be a dynamic weapon on both sides of the football. He was asked on Wednesday by NFL Network’s Mike Giardi if he would like to be a full-time offensive player, and his response was interesting.

“I’m always a defensive back,” Jones said. “That’s the first thing. But like I said before, anywhere that’s needed for the team, I’m definitely down for it. But I’m a defensive back first.”

Jones made clear that his time on offense in practice is not planned.

“It’s not a specific time. I can’t say that, but all I know is that whenever it came down to it, and coach was telling me to do something, I was doing it. So I can’t really calculate on how much and everything like that because it’s a long season,” said Jones.

Jones’ athleticism and versatility has led him to be an energetic player for New England. He made a splash in his rookie season, and it’ll be fun to see what types of packages and formations New England uses him in next season.

