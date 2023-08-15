Patriots catch huge break with Mike Gesicki injury update

The latest update regarding the shoulder injury suffered by tight end Mike Gesicki at Monday’s training camp practice should have New England Patriots fans sleeping a little bit easier.

Gesicki reportedly had a “mild dislocated shoulder” at practice. There are no guarantees of a return date, but given the nature of the injury, the Patriots are hopeful he’ll be available for the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

New England has leaned heavily into reviving an offense that makes use of two tight ends. That was the thinking back in 2021 as well, when the team signed both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to lucrative deals.

However, the Smith project didn’t go as planned, and he was ultimately shipped to the Atlanta Falcons in a trade back in March. So the Patriots brought in Gesicki in hopes of adding another reliable receiving option to an offense clearly lacking in that department.

Gesicki has had a strong training camp up to this point, particularly in recent practices where he has made multiple highlight-worthy plays. For an offense lacking in elite playmakers, they’ve already shown themselves to be a much better team when he’s on the field.

