Patriots announce Jerod Mayo's coordinators including hiring of OC Alex Van Pelt from Browns

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they've hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator on head coach Jerod Mayo's staff.

They made the announcement alongside confirmation that they've hired DeMarcus Covington as defensive coordinator and Jeremy Springer to run special teams, confirming earlier reports.

Van Pelt joins the Patriots from the Cleveland Browns, with whom he spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Van Pelt, 53, previously spent 15 NFL seasons in various offensive assistant roles with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills.

He spent nine NFL seasons as a backup quarterback from 1995-2003, all of them with the Buffalo Bills. He's spent much of his coaching career working with and developing quarterbacks, a role that will be critical in New England moving forward. The Patriots benched third-year quarterback Mac Jones on multiple occasions in 2023 and are in position to select a quarterback with the third pick in April's NFL draft.