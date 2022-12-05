Patriots make an addition to practice squad on Monday

The New England Patriots made a move to beef up their defensive backfield by signing rookie undrafted free agent Quandre Mosely to the practice squad.

The Patriots announced the news on Monday.

Mosely, who has bounced around from the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, will be looking to find traction on his fourth team in the same year.

During his time at the University of Kentucky, he compiled 69 tackles, one sack, 10 pass deflections and three interceptions.

The competition has been scrappy on the backend of the defense with even rookies like fourth-round draft pick Jack Jones stepping up and playing a big role for the Patriots. Marcus Jones has also seen work on the backend as well.

But opportunity is knocking for Mosely, who will have an opportunity to prove himself in practice as worthy of being the one chosen for the inevitable call-up by coach Bill Belichick.

List

Where do Patriots rank in playoff picture after back-to-back losses?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire